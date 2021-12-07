Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – With barely 3 days to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azilmio La Umoja mega summit at Kasarani, it has now emerged that the football stadium is already filled to its capacity.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna disclosed that they have already filled the 60,000 sitting capacity of the Kasarani stadium.

He thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for helping ODM to mobilize people to attend Raila Odinga’s mega rally at Kasarani.

“It has been overwhelming, I wish Kasarani was bigger. We have a capacity of about 60,000 people but as it is right now we are overwhelmed by the number of people that want to come,” Sifuna asserted.

The sentiments by Sifuna came moments after the ODM leader met with Members of the Nairobi County Assembly elected on a Jubilee ticket.

At the meeting, Raila revealed that they had also invited representatives of the Jubilee Party.

“Gearing up for Friday. Met the Nairobi County ODM and Jubilee Party leadership to ensure we have an extravaganza to behold.

“We will politic and celebrate,” Raila stated.

Additionally, Suna East legislator, Junet Mohamed, a close ally of the ODM leader, echoed Sifuna’s sentiments as he received defectors from Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“That meeting that is planned for December 10, is not for the ODM party.

“It is a meeting for Azimio la Umoja. The one for ODM will be held in January or February. This is a meeting for all political parties in Kenya who share the same ideology as Raila,” Junet stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST