Friday, December 3, 2021 – Kandara MP Alice Wahome has sensationally claimed that Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi are step-brothers.

Wahome was replying to a Tweet by political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi yesterday, in which he said the governor resembles late retired President Daniel Moi.

“Mutahi Ngunyi ati (that) Lee looks like Moi? Say it as it is.

“Fact: Lee is Gideon Moi’s brother from another mother,” Wahome said in a tweet.

Wahome’s statement underpins what many Kenyans speak about in low tones as regards Lee Kinyanjui’s uncanny resemblance to the late Daniel Moi.

Lee Kinyanjui has never come out to deny or confirm the rumours that he is the late president’s scion.

Some of the known eight children of the late president are; Gideon Moi, Rongai MP Raymond Moi, Philip Moi, Jennifer Chemutai, late Jonathan Toroitich, John Mark, Doris Moi, and adopted June Moi.

“Lee (Kinyanjui) represents Rift valley Kikuyus and because he looks like (the late retired President Daniel) Moi, he will also represent the Kalenjin nation.

“Any question?” Mutahi Ngunyi had posed in his tweet.

In his analysis, Mutahi Ngunyi had suggested that Governor Lee Kinyanjui resembles late President Daniel Moi and as such can be a good running-mate for Raila Odinga and attract votes from both Kikuyus living in Rift Valley as well as the Kalenjin community.

“Lee Kinyanjui will be Raila Odinga’s deputy.

“There are more Rift Valley Kikuyus than mountain Kikuyus,” Ngunyi said.

