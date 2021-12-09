Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Wanted billionaire businesswoman who funded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2017 campaigns, and her daughter, have finally been apprehended.

Mary Wambui and her daughter, Purity Njoki Mungai, were apprehended after detectives tracked them to Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel, where they were hiding to avoid arrest over Sh2.2 billion tax evasion.

“Upon searching the hotel premises, government officers and the police found personal belongings of the two including cash, bank cards and car keys; a clear indication that the two were residing at the hotel.”

“From the records maintained at the reception of Weston Hotel, the second and third accused persons are not listed as guests on December 8, 2021, despite their personal belongings being found at the premises,” reads parts of the prosecution submission.

A warrant of arrest was issued against the two women over contempt of court in the Ksh2.2 billion tax evasion case on Monday, December 6.

Mungai alongside her daughter Purity Njoki Mungai failed to honour court summons to take a plea, pushing Chief Magistrate Felix Mutinda Kombo to issue the warrant to have them appear in court.

The warrant was issued against them after the court was notified of the duo’s failure to show up on Friday, December 3 to inform them of the charges against them, opting to send their accountant.

Detectives retrieved a bag containing Wambui’s documents, including a temporary travel permit to Zambia.

According to court documents, Wambui had switched off her phones to avoid being tracked by the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST