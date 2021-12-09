Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – A mother of one of the victims who passed away in the ill-fated Mwingi bus at Enziu River has recounted the last call she had with her daughter.

Father Jeremiah Munyoki, who is in charge of the institution that released the bus, narrated that he visited the deceased, Judy Mutinda’s home after the tragedy.

Judy’s mother disclosed that on the fateful day, her daughter had called her to inform her that River Enziu was flooded.

She further warned her mother to be prepared for the worst in case the then raging waters swept the bus away.

“When we visited Madam Judy Mutinda’s home with five members of staff from here, the mother narrated to us how they talked with Judy when they reached the river.”

“Judy calls and says, ‘Mom, we are here, we are waiting for the water to subside and just in case we are swept off by this river, know that your last born has died in this river.

“But don’t worry, I have a son, who is named after your husband. Take care of him,” narrated Munyoki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST