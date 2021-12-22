Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Communications Authority of Kenya Director General, Ezra Chiloba, has initiated the cancellation of license offers to 60 applicants for radio broadcasting licenses.

In a statement, the CA boss stated that the move was reached following the broadcasters’ failure to comply with the license offer within the offer period as prescribed by the Authority per the Kenya Information and Communications Act.

The cancellation of the license offer is accompanied by a notice of revocation of the FM broadcasting frequencies assigned to the applicants.

Some of the notable radio stations include Capital FMNRG RadioMbaitu FM, and One FM.

Here is the full list of radio stations named by Chiloba;-

1. Kesha FM

2. Winam FM

3. Radio Amani FM

4. Kalya FM

5. Gulf Radio 

6. Qwetu Radio 

7. Vihiga FM 

8. Weather – Reports Realtime

9. Nyanam Initiative Cbo 

10. Warsan FM 

11. Mbaitu FM 

12. Ruben FM

13. Hero FM

14. Onagi FM

15. Kong’asis FM

16. Mwariama FM 

17. Kegocho FM

18. Mu FM 

19. Mmu FM 

20. Mmust FM 

21. Syokimau FM

22. Radio Sahara 

23. Egerton FM

24. Milambo Bajona

25. One FM  

26. The Just Liveth  

27. Main Bridge  

28. Radio Furaha  

29. Kisima FM  

30. Ku 99.9 FM  

31. Emuria FM  

32. Risala FM 

33.NRG Radio  

34. Thiiri FM  

35. Midnimo FM  

36. Radio Lake Victoria  

37. Wendo FM  

38. Equator FM   

39. KIMC

40. Radio Sunset  

41. Capital FM  

42. Radio Umoja   

43. Southwest Media  

44. Wajir Radio  

45. VBN FM  

46. Kakuma FM  

47. Western Nyota Busia FM   

48. Voice Of Victory FM   

49. Simba FM   

50. Abba FM  

51. Makutano FM  

52. Wasya FM  

53. Midzi FM  

54. Faith FM  

55. Ref FM  

56. Radio Lamu FM

57. Taraji FM

58. Trichem  

59. RealTime

60. Coil 

