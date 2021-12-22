Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Communications Authority of Kenya Director General, Ezra Chiloba, has initiated the cancellation of license offers to 60 applicants for radio broadcasting licenses.

In a statement, the CA boss stated that the move was reached following the broadcasters’ failure to comply with the license offer within the offer period as prescribed by the Authority per the Kenya Information and Communications Act.

The cancellation of the license offer is accompanied by a notice of revocation of the FM broadcasting frequencies assigned to the applicants.

Some of the notable radio stations include Capital FM, NRG Radio, Mbaitu FM, and One FM.

Here is the full list of radio stations named by Chiloba;-

1. Kesha FM

2. Winam FM

3. Radio Amani FM

4. Kalya FM

5. Gulf Radio

6. Qwetu Radio

7. Vihiga FM

8. Weather – Reports Realtime

9. Nyanam Initiative Cbo

10. Warsan FM

11. Mbaitu FM

12. Ruben FM

13. Hero FM

14. Onagi FM

15. Kong’asis FM

16. Mwariama FM

17. Kegocho FM

18. Mu FM

19. Mmu FM

20. Mmust FM

21. Syokimau FM

22. Radio Sahara

23. Egerton FM

24. Milambo Bajona

25. One FM

26. The Just Liveth

27. Main Bridge

28. Radio Furaha

29. Kisima FM

30. Ku 99.9 FM

31. Emuria FM

32. Risala FM

33.NRG Radio

34. Thiiri FM

35. Midnimo FM

36. Radio Lake Victoria

37. Wendo FM

38. Equator FM

39. KIMC

40. Radio Sunset

41. Capital FM

42. Radio Umoja

43. Southwest Media

44. Wajir Radio

45. VBN FM

46. Kakuma FM

47. Western Nyota Busia FM

48. Voice Of Victory FM

49. Simba FM

50. Abba FM

51. Makutano FM

52. Wasya FM

53. Midzi FM

54. Faith FM

55. Ref FM

56. Radio Lamu FM

57. Taraji FM

58. Trichem

59. RealTime

60. Coil

The Kenyan DAILY POST