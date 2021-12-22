Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Communications Authority of Kenya Director General, Ezra Chiloba, has initiated the cancellation of license offers to 60 applicants for radio broadcasting licenses.
In a statement, the CA boss stated that the move was reached following the broadcasters’ failure to comply with the license offer within the offer period as prescribed by the Authority per the Kenya Information and Communications Act.
The cancellation of the license offer is accompanied by a notice of revocation of the FM broadcasting frequencies assigned to the applicants.
Some of the notable radio stations include Capital FM, NRG Radio, Mbaitu FM, and One FM.
Here is the full list of radio stations named by Chiloba;-
1. Kesha FM
2. Winam FM
3. Radio Amani FM
4. Kalya FM
5. Gulf Radio
6. Qwetu Radio
7. Vihiga FM
8. Weather – Reports Realtime
9. Nyanam Initiative Cbo
10. Warsan FM
11. Mbaitu FM
12. Ruben FM
13. Hero FM
14. Onagi FM
15. Kong’asis FM
16. Mwariama FM
17. Kegocho FM
18. Mu FM
19. Mmu FM
20. Mmust FM
21. Syokimau FM
22. Radio Sahara
23. Egerton FM
24. Milambo Bajona
25. One FM
26. The Just Liveth
27. Main Bridge
28. Radio Furaha
29. Kisima FM
30. Ku 99.9 FM
31. Emuria FM
32. Risala FM
33.NRG Radio
34. Thiiri FM
35. Midnimo FM
36. Radio Lake Victoria
37. Wendo FM
38. Equator FM
39. KIMC
40. Radio Sunset
41. Capital FM
42. Radio Umoja
43. Southwest Media
44. Wajir Radio
45. VBN FM
46. Kakuma FM
47. Western Nyota Busia FM
48. Voice Of Victory FM
49. Simba FM
50. Abba FM
51. Makutano FM
52. Wasya FM
53. Midzi FM
54. Faith FM
55. Ref FM
56. Radio Lamu FM
57. Taraji FM
58. Trichem
59. RealTime
60. Coil
