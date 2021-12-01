Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Five teenagers have been arrested in connection to the series of robberies that have hit the affluent Nyali suburb, in the coastal city of Mombasa.

Detectives rounded up the gang after saving one of the gang members from a rowdy mob that almost lynched him. The Mtwapa based crime busters came to the rescue of 19-year-old Bakari Juma Saidi alias Abu, who locals had linked to several robberies in Kadzandani area.

Bakari was rescued from the jaws of the angry mob, that had already administered instant justice to the suspect, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

As the sleuths rushed him to hospital for treatment, they obtained crucial leads that later led them to the suspect’s accomplices, in Kiembeni Bobo area where more arrests were made.

David Juma aka Devido aged 19, an ex-convict of Shimo La Tewa prison, Marriam Ali aged 18, Kamanzi Kikoba aged 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile locally known as Bibi ya OCS, married to a notorious wanted criminal known as Ali alias OCS.

The suspects were booked and are facing various charges ranging from robbery, stealing and assault.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.