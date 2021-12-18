Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 18, 2021 – The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by the former Chief Justice, David Maraga, to suspend Kiambu Principal Magistrate, Bryan Khaemba.

A three-judge bench yesterday overturned the directive by the former CJ and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and further ordered the reinstatement of Justice Khaemba.

Khaemba was reinstated with full benefits.

He had been suspended by the retired Chief Justice on June 19, 2019, following allegations of gross misconduct.

Justices Asike Makhandia, Sankale Ole Kantai and Pauline Nyamweya heard that the Magistrate was suspended after it emerged he had granted former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu an anticipatory bail in his Ksh588 million graft case.

“This Court finds that the impugned disciplinary process, having been irregular and illegal ab initio, meant there were no valid proceedings that could be remitted back to the Appellants for consideration,” the bench ruled.

Khaemba was punished by Maraga for giving Waititu bail while on sick leave.

The Magistrate had given orders on May 23, 2019, to the Director of Public Prosecutions not to arrest and charge Waititu.

The Kiambu Principal Magistrate had previously been transferred to the Thika Law Courts, but Maraga cancelled the shift and ordered him to hand over all government property that was in his possession.

“While on suspension, you shall receive nil salary. Your transfer to Thika Law Courts is hereby cancelled.

“You are therefore required to report to the Chief Magistrate, Kiambu Law Courts, every Friday,” Maraga had directed.

Hours after Maraga suspended him, Khaemba resigned, citing various reasons among them the need to engage in other income-generating activities.

