Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday 16th December, 2021 – Bahati MP Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri is now a wanted man over forgery and fraud after it emerged that he forged his secondary education certificate from Michinda Secondary School in Elburgon, Nakuru City.

Ngunjiri who has been bragging that he’s graduate of Masinde Muliro University with a Business Administration Degree is now back to the drawing board since he is now likely to be barred from the 2022 general elections.

The MP wants to seek re-election under Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party.

It turns out that the MP forged his secondary school certificate, Diploma certificate from Rift Valley Institute and later the Masinde Muliro University degree which has already been disowned by the University.

The outgoing MP even lied to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Parliamentary Service Commission that he cleared his secondary education at Michinda Secondary School in Elburgon, Nakuru County yet he dropped out of the school due to disciplinary issues.

According to Bahati residents, it’s widely known the MP is a secondary school dropout contrary to his claims that he passed his form four exams. Residents say the MP was suspended from Michinda Secondary School because of disciplinary issues and he never enrolled anywhere for secondary education.

Bahati residents have now vowed to petition the EACC to probe the incident and push for the prosecution of the MP.

Ngunjiri now joins Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi who also possesses fake KCSE and Diploma certificates.

The Parliamentary Service Commission website indicates the MP cleared secondary school from Michinda Secondary School with a qualification of East African Certificate of Education.

MPs are required to have any post-secondary education to qualify for nomination yet Ngunjiri has no known post-secondary school training.

Just like Ngunjiri, Sudi’s Diploma Certificate in Business Management and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education certificate were forged. Sudi is also accused of presenting forged certificates to the electoral commission as he sought nomination in the 2013 general elections.

The MP has already been charged in court with several counts of forgery contrary to section 349 as read with section 345 of the penal code.