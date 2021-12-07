Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – A police officer has killed his wife and five civilians before taking his own life in a shooting spree in Kabete, Kiambu County.

Kabete Sub-County Police Commander Francis Wahome confirmed the horrific incident.

The gruesome incident happened at J Apartments near N Market, where the police officer, identified as Constable Benson Imbatu, lived with his wife, Carol.

According to residents of J Apartments, they heard a loud bang around midnight from the couple’s house and reported the incident at Kabete Police Station.

When officers from the station arrived, they found the cop had shot his wife dead before going on a rampage and killed three neighbors and two Boda Boda riders before turning the gun – an AK-47 – on himself.

Investigations are undergoing to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The chilling incident has sparked demonstrations from Kabete residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.