Wednesday, 01 December 2021 – A 20-year-old lady is fighting for her life at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret after she was brutally attacked with a machete by her husband.

The bedridden mother of one, identified as Mercy Njeri, sustained deep cuts in her head when her 25-year-old husband, Joseph Kariuki, confronted her at their home with a machete and then jumped into a 60 feet well after committing the heinous act.

According to neighbours, Kariuki had opened up about his marital problems to his colleagues.

He had told them that he was frustrated in life and that his marriage was no longer working.

He had also vowed to kill his wife.

“Before the incident, Kariuki was narrating to his colleagues how he was frustrated in life and that his marriage was no longer working and he made intentions to kill his wife before taking his own life as well,” a neighbor said.

Njeri’s father, Stanley Kairu, recounted how he had advised his daughter not to go back to her matrimonial home, following endless disputes with her husband.

However, she did not listen to her father’s advice.

“Three young men rushed to where I was working at around midday and informed me that my daughter had been attacked by her husband using a machete and that she was bleeding to death,” Kairu said.

Kariuki’s body was retrieved from the well and taken to the mortuary.

Here’s a photo of his wife, who is fighting for her life in hospital.

