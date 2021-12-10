Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 10 December 2021 – A police officer based at Changwame Police Station has committed suicide and left a letter which he addressed to his boss and family.

The depressed cop, who was living in debt, asked his boss to treat his suicide as natural death, stating that he no longer wanted to live.

“Kwanza kabisa natoa shukrani zangu kwa ule mda tumefanya kazi pamoja.

“Yangu nikukwaambia mimi naona muda wangu wa kuuishi duniani umefika mwisho, sina any other reason, just take it as a natural death and take me home sir, ” the letter reads in part.

He further urged his colleagues to send money to a fellow officer, identified as sergeant Maina, once they form a WhatsApp group to fundraise for his burial.

“Pili naomba kama mtaform a WhatsApp group ya mchango, please out of that contribution, please submit Sh 24, 000 to Sgt Maina,” the letter further stated.

To his family, the officer named all his four children, telling them, “nawapenda sana japo singeweza kuwaaga, lakini siku moja tutakutana tena.

“Msome kwa bidii. I love you but I was not able to say goodbye, we will meet one day, Work hard in school,”

The cop’s body was found dangling from the roof of his house, with a bag containing his uniform and other clothes neatly arranged in a corner.

He asked his boss to take the uniform and distribute the civilian clothes to whoever will require them.

Below is a photo of the deceased cop and the suicide note that he left behind.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.