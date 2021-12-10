Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 10 December 2021 – Willy Paul has denied reports that he almost raped Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua.

Speaking shortly after Diana released a viral video narrating how he almost raped her, Willy said that he linked up with Diana through DM after he spotted her dancing to one of his songs.

They then exchanged contacts and later, he invited her to his house along Mombasa Road.

Diana, a former celebrity groupie, reportedly went to Willy’s house willingly for a sleepover.

They had a one-night stand and she left the following day.

Willy said that back then, Diana was not married to Bahati.

The controversial singer claims that even Bahati’s former manager and friend Weezdom is aware that he had sex with Diana willingly, something that she opened up to him sometime back.

He claims that Diana was coached to taint his image.

Below is a video of Willy Paul defending himself against the rape allegations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.