Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 December 2021 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has reportedly moved on after breaking up with her baby daddy, Jared Nevaton, a wealthy Kisii businessman.

Lillian broke up with Jared after she discovered that he was cheating on her with multiple women.

At one time, she even called him a community husband and urged her fans not to associate her with him.

They later reconciled, only to break up again after some time.

The sassy news anchor is now reportedly dating a guy who calls himself Captain Vinnieo on Instagram after parting ways with Jared.

She exchanged romantic notes with the guy, raising eyebrows among her fans.

The tall, dark and handsome man, who resembles a slay king, was the first to send a romantic message to the anchor.

“To more great laughs, dates and vibes my babe Lillian Muli,” he wrote and posted a photo of them having great moments and she responded saying, “Cheers to that hun,”.

Lillian Muli’s rumoured new boyfriend is also a media personality.

He works at Capital FM as a content creator and editor.

He is also very stylish.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.