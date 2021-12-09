Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 December 2021 – The Chinese have reportedly grabbed two floors of the iconic Nairobi University Towers, even as students struggle to get a space within the institution to attend their lectures.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared a video of the students protesting outside the offices that the Chinese have put up on the two floors.

He further called out UON student leaders for doing nothing even as the Chinese continue to operate with impunity.

“Uhuru Kenyatta’s Chinese proxies have GRABBED University of Nairobi buildings even after being given 2 acres for unknown reasons.

“Student leaders are too dumb to protest this neo-colonization.

“They want to pop bottles and bootlick politicians,” the vocal blogger wrote on Twitter and shared the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.