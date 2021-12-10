Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 10 December 2021 – Blogger Robert Alai has shared heartbreaking photos of patients writhing in pain at night in Nyamira Referral Hospital.

According to the information he received from a concerned Kenyan, the doctors and hospital administrator absconded duties and left the patients to die.

Some of the patients were in critical condition.

“Hello Alai, this is Nyamira Referral Hospital at night.

“No doctors, critical patients wait to die.

“The hospital has no functional administrator,” the concerned Kenyan wrote.

