Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – Blogger Robert Alai has raised alarm after it emerged that some Kenyans have been illegally detained by the Chinese along Mombasa Road.

Alai got the information from a concerned Kenyan.

The message reads.

Good Evening Robert,

This is about the ongoing illegal detention of the Kenyan citizens who are being held by the SGR under AFRISTAR Company without access to the outside world, the Chinese run company has quarantined over 150 Kenyan citizens both in Nairobi/syokimau depot and in Mombasa/port reitz depot despite them having been fully Vaccinated.

Some of them have been locked up for 20 months now i.e. since March last year when covid-19 hit the country.

The reason behind this detention is to protect the Chinese nationals working closely with the Kenyans from contracting Covid-19 despite the Kenyans being fully vaccinated.

This is very unfair since most of them have young families and they have been forcefully separated from them.

We need you to expose this company and see the release of these innocent Kenyans and let them be allowed to be reporting to work from home like any other Kenyan employees.

Here are photos of the detention centre.

