Thursday, 09 December 2021 – A concerned neighbour has raised the alarm after a lady left her 7-year-old daughter in the cold and went to have fun with friends in a club.

According to the neighbour, the rogue lady, who is a single mother, is fond of abandoning her daughter at night and when questioned by neighbours, she causes chaos.

The neighbour got concerned after he spotted the girl outside their house at night battling the cold without a sweater.

“It’s 11 pm and quite cold. There is a poor little young girl barely 7 years old left outside their house by the mother who has gone out to have fun.

“The neighbours can’t help because if you do, it creates chaos from the mum.

“This isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be last,” the neighbour wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.