Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 December 2021 – Standard Media Group Managing Editor Ochieng Rapuro is on the spot after several female employees accused him of sexual harassment.

According to sources, the Standard Group Women Network (SGWN) President, Quenter Mbori, has launched investigations into the sexual misconduct of the senior manager after getting complaints from female staffers.

She wrote an email to the female staffers, informing them that she is investigating the matter.

“Good evening team, I hope you are keeping well. SGWN is aware of the harassment allegations against one of our members.

“In line with our mandate, which is to create an enabling environment for female employees to progress, the same is being addressed.

“Thank you for your patience and Merry Christmas,” an email by Queenter Mbori read.

The Association of Women in Media in Kenya has also sent a complaint to Standard Group about sexual harassment by Ochieng Rapuro.

Rapuro has also been accused of bullying journalists and firing them at will.

He was overheard bragging how he had fired over 9 journalists this year alone adding that before elections, he wants the number to hit past 30.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.