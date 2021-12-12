Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Service Desk Analyst

Job Summary

To act as the single point of contact for Technology

To take ownership of Service Desk and Incident management processes within the Service department, Providing guidance, support, and leadership

Job Description

Accountability: Service Availability

Maintaining effective Incident & Problem Management processes

Providing appropriate reports, commentary and analysis of incident occurrences and trends

Maintaining Operations Level Agreements

Key Activities

Ensure the successful ongoing operation of the Help Desk and Incident Management processes.

Develop service trends and ensure that effective measures are taken to improve service levels

Maintain good relationships with client businesses by ensuring that their business requirements and plans are understood.

In addition, handling queries, complaints, and suggestions promptly, professionally and in accordance with current Technology practices and procedures

Accountability: Business Liaison

Single point of contact for one or more business units to represent IT services.

Key Activities

Identify service needs for the Business Units represented to IT

Escalate Business unit service issues to the Service Manager

Communicate service status on service issues to the Business Unit

Assist in SLA negotiation efforts with Business Unit(s)

Report on quality of services rendered to Business Unit(s)

Accountability: Risk Management

Build relationship with country Technology Risk and Compliance team and provide support wherever required.

Contribute and deliver to the improvement of the risk profile by delivering improved governance, risk management, controls and compliance requirements.

Devise and implement an effective plan to deliver a satisfactory risk and audit profile for Operations & IT and achieve audit and assurance targets.

Accountability: People Management

Responsible for driving own Performance Development, collating relevant documentation, preparing for and arranging reviews.

By utilizing skills matrix, identify training and development requirements, formulating own plan to be agreed with team leader.

Responsible for ensuring own plan is completed within agreed timescales.

Undertake all necessary training in order to perform the role to the required standards, including gaining accreditation where appropriate.

Accountability: Controls (Mandatory for all roles)

Ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise Wide Risk Management Framework and internal Barclays Policies and Policy Standards. Understand and manage risks and risk events (incidents) relevant to the role

Education and experience required

B-degree in IT related field

3 years experience

Knowledge, Skills & Experience

ITIL Certification or relevant experience

A strong customer service and work ethic

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills to enable effective identification and resolution of IT related issues

Strong understanding of ITIL Service Management

Effective verbal and written communication skills

Sound knowledge of Microsoft Office products

Previous experience working in a service/help desk role

Experience in supporting Windows XP desktop environments

Experience in troubleshooting network environments

Experience in using a Configuration Management Database System (CMDB)

Experience in an Active Directory environment

Experience in using Desktop Remote Management tools

Education

Further Education and Training Certificate (FETC): Physical, Mathematical, Computer and Life Sciences (Required)

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Diageo on absa.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com to apply