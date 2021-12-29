Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 December 2021 – Popular Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, travelled to the village with his family to celebrate Christmas and fans had a chance to get a sneak peek of his rural home.

The 32-year-old singer posted a photo chilling outside his house and captioned it, “I am a village boy,”

Samidoh grew up in the village in abject poverty after his parents died but thanks to his talent, he has managed to escape the shackles of poverty.

Below is a photo of his rural home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.