Senior Financial Analyst

Apollo Agriculture is the commercial farming platform that helps small-scale farmers maximize their profits. Apollo’s ML-powered credit models and automated operations technology unlock the massive, untapped small-scale farming market, starting in Kenya. With optimized financing, high-quality farm products, and digital advice, Apollo farmers are already more than doubling their farm profitability. Apollo’s team brings together technology, credit and operations experience from The Climate Corporation (acquired for USD $1 Billion), Google, Capital One and One Acre Fund. We value evangelical pursuit of mission with a pragmatic approach, humility in the face of challenge, active discussion of disagreements, and considerate listening.

About the role

Apollo Agriculture is seeking a Senior Financial Analyst to contribute outstanding quantitative and problem solving skills to Apollo’s growing finance function. Our ideal candidate is excited to join a growing, fast-paced company and to work with Apollo’s Director of Finance and management team to monitor and analyze the financial performance of the business. We are looking for a professional with a minimum of 3-5 years of work experience, ideally in the financial services sector or for a fast-growing tech company.

Responsibilities

Support the Director of Finance in monitoring and analyzing the financial performance of the business, including developing and implementing financial KPIs, monitoring and driving financial efficiency across teams, and developing strategic initiatives based on data-driven analysis.

Manage and develop key financials models for the company across areas such as cash management, asset quality, and foreign exchange risk.

Analyze the financial impact of new initiatives across teams, and provide recommendations to the finance team, senior management and the wider company.

Respond to internal and investor requests for financial information and ad-hoc analyses.

Work across teams on a range of analyses to support the financial objectives of these teams.

Qualifications

Are an expert in SQL, or at a minimum are very comfortable writing complex queries in SQL and handling large datasets.

Have experience in financial modelling, including experience in three statement modelling and forecasting

Have a background in finance demonstrated by a recognised qualification in accounting, CFA, MBA or similar

Thrive on independent, quantitatively-oriented work, and are excited to receive feedback from colleagues and managers

Are able to work independently, communicate progress and evaluate competing priorities

Thrive in a fast-paced environment, and are able to meet tight deadlines when necessary

Have a minimum of 3-5 years of professional experience, ideally in a quantitatively-oriented role in the financial sector or for a fast-growing tech company

Are inherently flexible

Are able to communicate complex, financial topics in plain English

How to Apply

Please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing: 1) Your relevant work experience to date including explicit description of how you have used SQL in a previous finance role 2) capital budgeting experience (techniques applied etc) and key skills that make you an outstanding candidate for this role and 3) your reasons for applying for this role.

