Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 December 2021 – Renowned Kenyan-born CNN international correspondent, Larry Madowo, is the new celebrity father in town.

The talented journalist announced on his social media pages and shared a photo holding a baby covered in a white shawl, and who he introduced as a son.

“For unto us a child is born, unto us, a son is given,” he captioned the image.

As he welcomes his first child, many Kenyans have been thrown into a spin on who could be the lucky woman who has landed the man many women have been gushing over.

Nevertheless, many Kenyans took to his comment section to congratulate him on the big milestone.

Here’s a photo of the celebrated journalist holding his son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.