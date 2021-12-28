Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 28, 2021 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala over his utterances on planned Bukhungu stadium rally slated for December 31.

“We have today summoned Senator Cleophas Malala to answer for his regrettable and unwarranted statements that allegedly meant to lock out a political candidate from holding a meeting at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega slated for December 31, 2021,” NCIC chairperson, Samuel Kobia said in a statement on Monday.

Kobia further said the summon means that the senator is a prime candidate for inclusion in the wall of shame, as well as facing the full force of the law.

On Sunday, Malala threatened to block the meeting claiming that ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi had not been invited for the meeting, yet he is among the leaders from the region.

“Kakamega is my bedroom. I want to tell them that unless they get a permit from Musalia, let them not step to Kakamega on December 31.

“I want to officially say that there will be no meeting at Bukhungu stadium on the 31,” Malala said.

Malala claimed that some of the political brokers have planned a meeting to endorse ODM leader Raila Odinga as the preferred presidential candidate for the 2022 general elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST