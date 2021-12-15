Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando Wa Kabando, has formally admitted that he has dumped Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation bandwagon for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Kabando, who had earlier joined DP Ruto’s hustler ideology, said he is now an Azimio disciple and he will preach Jakom’s gospel until the 2022 presidential election.

Kabando said politics of hate, paranoia and tribalism has no place in modern Kenya and the person who can eliminate these ills is none other than Raila Odinga.

The former University of Nairobi student leader exuded confidence that Raila Odinga will be the fifth President of Kenya after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires next year.

“Politics of hate, paranoia, tribalism and violence have no place in Kenya of today.

“They were politics of myopic and greedy cartels. We’re aware of hurdles and limitations in our Choice.

“But more importantly, we know we are safe with a Raila Odinga Presidency. We shall win this!” Kabando stated on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST