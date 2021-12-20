Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 20, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has promised to transform Kenya if it clinches the presidency in the 2022 polls.

Speaking in Thika yesterday, OKA co-principal Moses Wetangula, promised free secondary education if the coalition forms the next government next year.

Wetangula also pledged to provide affordable health care to all Kenyans through the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“Just as Kibaki (third President Mwai Kibaki) introduced free primary education, we shall stretch it further to University.”

“We shall prioritize medical covers for everyone under the NHIF to enable Kenyans access quality healthcare at an affordable rate,” Wetangula stated.

Wetangula, who also doubles as the Ford Kenya Party Leader, spoke of his proven track record as a peacemaker as he wooed the Mt Kenya community to rally behind OKA.

“When the post-election violence happened, I brought mediators Koffi Annan (former United Nations Secretary-General, Jakaya Kikwete (former Tanzania President), and John Kuffuor (former Ghana President) who helped us restore peace,” Wetangula rallied the mountain.

Wetangula was accompanied by his fellow OKA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Gideon Moi (Kanu).

Also in attendance were former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo and ex-Kiambu Governor William Kabogo.

OKA leaders were invited to Thika by former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who is expected to vie for the governor’s seat in 2022.

Kabogo served the county in the same capacity between 2013 and 2017 before losing out to Ferdinand Waititu in the 2017 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST