Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Garissa Township MP and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Aden Duale, found himself in an awkward position at Parliament buildings while criticizing President Uhuru’s State of the Nation address yesterday.

Duale was speaking to the press about Uhuru’s failures when the president appeared suddenly.

The Head of State passed behind Aden Duale, and this seemingly scared the former National Assembly majority leader.

Shocked and confused, Duale was momentarily lost for words as he fumbled live on TV as the president passed nearby.

He looked at Uhuru’s mean-looking security detail and was terrified.

In his criticism, Duale faulted Uhuru for disrespecting MPs by arriving late at Parliament buildings.

He further criticized him for attacking judges who nullified the Building Bridges Initiative.

“The president went ahead and attacked judges…some of them who were at the gallery….” he said.

Uhuru’s address in Parliament attracted criticism from William Ruto allies who said that he did not meet the expectations of the nation, but instead a long empty speech.

The Kenyan DAILY POST