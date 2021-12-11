Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 December 2021 – A shameless man climbed on top of someone’s house at night to steal, not knowing that he was being recorded by CCTV cameras installed in the house.

The victim took to Facebook and shared footage of the notorious thief tip-toeing on top of her house before stealing an internet radio.

“Hawa ndio wanatuhangaisha huku..

“You can’t enjoy mtandao peacefully.

“Kione vile kinatambaa, ” she wrote and shared the footage below.

