Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 December 2021 – A local deejay is counting losses after two thugs broke into his car at night and stole his deejaying equipment.

They reportedly trailed him when he was coming from work and after parking his car outside his residence, they broke into the car and stole his tools of trade, which include a laptop, turntable, and a hard disk.

He uses the equipment to eke out a living and that’s why he is begging members of the public to help him track down the thugs so that he can recover the equipment.

“If you have any information about these two guys please call me 0726010510

Na kama niwewe ulibeba izo machine zirudishe club overdose ruiru ndani ama club solid na hii story yote itaisha,” he wrote and shared the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.