Friday, December 31, 2021 – In June this year, billionaire Chris Kirubi succumbed to cancer.

A prolific businessman and industrialist, Kirubi who was 80 years old, held leadership positions in at least 10 companies and organisations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised him as an approachable and accessible corporate leader who loved people and interacted with all Kenyans.

Six months after his death, city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi surprised Kenyans after he claimed that late Kirubi blocked him on Twitter on Thursday and he even shared the screenshot.

Ahmednasir was blocked by late Kirubi after he questioned Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli’s source of wealth.

The ‘GrandMullah’ as he is known in social circles, had questioned Atwoli’s source of wealth since he only earns Sh 1.5 million monthly and he has no known investment/business other than his salary.

“This is from a DOLLAR BILLIONAIRE whose source of wealth is anybody’s guess.

“Atwoli doesn’t run Industries, shops, farms, hotels, large scale farms, banks, insurance, hospitals yet he is literally swimming in dollars.

“What is the REAL source of Mzee @AtwoliDza, VAST RICHES!,” Ahmednasir wrote.

After posting the tweet about Atwoli’s source of wealth, Late Chris Kirubi blocked him on Twitter.

Here is what Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

