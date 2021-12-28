Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 December 2021 – A video has emerged showing a rogue driver who works for Super Metro Sacco chatting on the phone while driving on a busy road.

Netizens have called out the said driver for risking the lives of passengers and urged the Sacco’s management to fire him.

The video comes at a time when road accidents are on the rise in different parts of the country.

Most of the accidents are caused by drivers’ failure to observe simple traffic rules.

Watch the video below.

