Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta over his plans to revisit BBI.

During his State of the Nation address on Tuesday, Uhuru revived plans to revisit BBI, saying the country lost immensely in the botched constitutional amendment bid.

But according to Ruto, BBI will have to wait until the country is stable economically.

Speaking in Machakos County yesterday, the DP accused the president of failed priorities, saying amending the constitution will have to wait until we stabilize our economy.

“Changing the Constitution will have to wait until we improve on our economy,” said Ruto, who has been a fierce critic of BBI.

Besides, Ruto reiterated that Kenyans are not ready to embrace the botched Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 as its main reason was not to unite the country as Uhuru and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, claims but to create more positions for leaders.

“I told them Kenyans are not ready to change the Constitution for the sake of adding powers to the Presidency and creating more positions in the Executive,” Ruto stated.

In his eighth Annual State of The Nation Address to the Joint Parliamentary Sitting, Uhuru said that his initiative with the ODM leader to implement the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is an urgent task that Kenyans cannot ignore.

“The need for political stabilization is the most urgent task facing Kenya today, and it is the foundation upon, which our greater justice, fairness, health, wealth, and security will be built on.

“For that reason, it shall happen,” he said.

BBI was nullified by the High Court in a ruling that was later upheld by the Appeals Court before its proponents moved to the Supreme Court where the matter is still pending.

