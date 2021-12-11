Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his supporters were not impressed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s big declaration yesterday at Kasarani Stadium.

The DP and his followers attacked Raila, who declared his candidature for the 2022 presidential election during the launch of Azimio La Umoja Movement.

According to Ruto, the new Azimio La Umoja Movement is aimed at dividing Kenyans along tribal lines.

“You cannot talk about the unity of a nation when you are actively dividing the country along ethnic lines.

“It’s a contradiction; it’s deceitful for anybody to tell us this is the way to unite Kenyans,” Ruto stated.

“As UDA, we believe we have a national political party that brings communities together.

“We challenge our competitors to be honest to the people, you cannot preach water and drink wine,” he added.

Similar sentiments were also shared by some of his close allies. Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, dragged President Uhuru Kenyatta in the whole debacle arguing that the event was meant to sideline Ruto just like during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) function at the Bomas of Kenya.

However, he noted that the whole plan flopped as One Kenya Alliance did not bow to pressure to grace the event thus rendering Raila lonely.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga also took a swipe at the ODM leader, saying the huge crowd pulled during Azimio La Umoja does not have a direct correlation with the number of votes Raila will garner in the presidential election.

Economist David Ndii, who is also part of Ruto’s strategic team, noted that Raila did not present anything worthy to the electorates other than just his personality.

The Kenyan DAILY POST