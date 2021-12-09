Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, has termed his father’s endorsement by the Mt Kenya Foundation on Wednesday as a big deal.

Speaking during an interview, Junior said Raila Odinga gained the endorsement by the Mt Kenya Foundation due to his commitment to consult key decision-makers.

“This is a very huge endorsement coming directly from the Mt Kenya Foundation.

“What Raila has done is to go behind and consult leaders, businessmen in the region.

“It is very important as it shows how he is an all-inclusive leader,” he said.

Junior added that the goodwill created through the handshake has improved the probability of his father becoming the 5th President of Kenya.

“The mood is different now than before.

“What we have done is hold discussions with different leaders… it has been more consultations and not leaving anyone out of the equation.

“I feel like even on the ground it’s an all-inclusive mood right now,” he said.

Junior further called on the public to attend Raila Odinga’s National Azimio la Umoja rally that will be held at Kasarani stadium on Friday, December 10.

“It is one of those surprises that we are waiting to see and it’s better if everyone comes to find out what is going to happen,” he said.

