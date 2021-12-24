Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 24, 2021 – The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement on the alleged abduction of Deputy President William Ruto’s spin doctor, Dennis Itumbi, which took place yesterday.

In a statement signed by NPS Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, NPS stated that it had launched investigations into the matter after the incident was reported to the police.

The police urged the public to desist from speculating on circumstances surrounding the incident after Ruto’s allies claimed that the abduction was orchestrated by police officers.

“A report of alleged abduction of Mr. Dennis Itumbi was reported at Thindigua police post vide OB10/23/12/2021 at 1540hrs.”

“Police have since launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We appeal to members of the public to be patient during the investigation and should, therefore, desist from speculation,” read the statement.

Additionally, the police have called on members of the public with information regarding the incident to provide the police with the same.

“We, therefore, appeal to the members of the public who have information regarding the incident to volunteer and report to any police station or through the hotline numbers 999,112 or 0800 722 203,” NPS stated.

The statement by the police comes hours after the family of the Ruto-ally, issued a statement confirming that Itumbi had been found after he was beaten by his abductors.

