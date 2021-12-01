Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Exiled Kenyan Lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has responded to the green light given by the Kenyan government on his return.

In a statement, Miguna welcomed the move but stated that he wanted the court order to be followed fully.

According to the fiery activist, he would not be reapplying for his citizenship if that was the condition for him to return to the country.

“What they want me to do is fill forms for citizenship, which I never lost,” he remarked, “Court orders must be obeyed. Period,” he asserted.

Miguna claimed that those calling for him to fill the forms were either genuinely ignorant or were maliciously driven.

He further accused the government of defying an initial order issued by High Court Judge, Hedwig Ong’udi.

“The issue is the obedience of court orders. Justice Ong’udi ordered them to comply within 72hours.”

“They refused to comply. It’s 144 hours after.

“And they are talking of “forms” not compliance,” his statement read in part.

He argued that his original Kenyan passport was destroyed when his home was raided in 2018 by people he believed were members of the national police service.

However, he continues to hold his Kenyan National Identity Card which the courts directed be recognized for purposes of being cleared after landing on Kenyan soil.

His statement comes after the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered embassies in Ottawa, Canada and Berlin, Germany to facilitate his return to Kenya with immediate effect with the court order.

The Kenyan DAILY POST