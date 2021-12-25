Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 25, 2021 – The alleged abduction of Deputy President William Ruto’s strategist Dennis Itumbi has raised more questions than answers with some people alleging that the whole thing may have been stage-managed to gain public sympathy for Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This follows the happenings inside Itumbi’s recovery room that has left many, including ODM activist Dekembe Desembe surprised and irked at the same time.

A particular scenario that has so far raised eyebrows was when Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwah posed for a selfie with the bed-ridden Denis Itumbi while smiling.

Disembe mocked the MP for laughing in a situation that is very serious and wanted Itumbi to be given room to heal peacefully without disturbances.

“Why do people laugh even in serious situations? You force a smile on hayati.

“Let’s give room for the director to heal,” he said

On the other hand, blogger Abraham Mutai commenting on the same photo, stated that someone somewhere must be benefiting from Itumbi’s predicament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST