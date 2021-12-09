Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Days after Benson Imbatu, a police officer attached to Kabete Police Station went on a shooting spree, killing five in the process and taking his own life, a revelation by the mother-in-law has thrown a spanner in the works.

Speaking to the media, Azibeta Asava, mother to deceased girlfriend identified only as Carol, stated that she first met with the killer cop on November 15, 2021, when both he and her daughter visited her.

During the interaction, Imbatu revealed his plans to marry Carol – plans that pleased her (Carol’s mother).

She noted that the officer had expressed plans with her daughter.

She pointed out that she was saddened by the turn of events after learning that Imbatu had killed Carol and five others in a shooting spree.

“He told me he wanted to marry my daughter and I never objected.

“I am devastated since I was expecting some help from them this December,” she stated.

Imbatu’s mother, Rael Imbatu, described her second-born son as a polite and well-mannered person who would go out of his way to help his family.

She noted that Imbatu always sent her money for daily use and that it saddened her to know that he was no more.

Her sentiments were shared by Imbatu’s colleague who confirmed that he was an introvert.

The officer, however, pointed out that the silent nature exhibited a peculiar yet dangerous character of the fallen officer.

