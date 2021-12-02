Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 02 December 2021 – High Court judge Justice George Odunga has advised people to walk away from their violent partners.

While upholding the 30-year jail sentence on Stephen Ngila, who chopped his wife’s hands, Odunga said couples should not insist on staying on when the marriage has broken.

“The tragic events that gave rise to this case might possibly have not occurred had the couple realised in good time when to walk away,” Odunga said.

“There is no heroism in having a lunch date with death.

“One should know when to walk away and when to run.

“While there are options in such circumstances, violence is not one of them,” he added.

Ngila attacked his wife Jackline Mwende with a panga in 2016 after a domestic dispute and chopped off her hands.

He committed the heinous act after suspecting that she was cheating on him.

His estranged wife, who is now disabled, said she was happy with the court ruling.

