Sunday, December 5, 2021 – A Kikuyu hustler found himself in trouble after he was caught red-handed stealing in Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Karatina.

The young man, dressed in a grey hoodie and black jeans, was alleged to be a pickpocket who targeted a section of the attendees. His plan and efforts to steal from them reportedly backfired.

In a video shared online, the agitated mob could be seen dragging him across the field while confronting him.

Some youth descended on him with blows and kicks while others clutched on his clothes pulling him in all directions.

However, the alleged pickpocket pleaded for his life while attempting to defend himself from the mob that was threatening to lynch him.

“Let me go! Stop pulling me,” he pleaded but the crowd heard none of his pleas.

Police officers at the ground intervened and saved him from the mob.

He momentarily argued with the officers before being whisked to safety.

The crowd claimed that they caught him in the act and urged the police to apprehend and charge him on Monday, December 6, when courts resume.

The incident occurred as the DP was addressing the gathering in Karatina where he unveiled recently constructed classrooms and inspected other development projects in the area.

Ruto was in the company of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu), and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).

