Friday, 17 December 2021 – Over 450 genuine motor vehicle logbooks have been recovered at a cyber cafe in Nairobi, as detectives intensify a crackdown on organized criminal gangs in the city.

In yet another criminal enterprise implicating some crooked officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority, (NTSA) motor vehicle logbooks bearing the original seals and assorted motor vehicle registration documents were recovered.

Detectives acting on information received via our #FichuakwaDCI hotline, busted two men busy at work in a cyber cafe located in Ngara, along Desai road. The cyber cafe reminiscent of a publishing house had been turned into a motor vehicle registration centre, where an application for a logbook takes a few hours before it is delivered from an insider at NTSA.

The mastermind of the syndicate working in cahoots with officials at the country’s motor vehicle registration body, also illegally develops affidavits and commissions them, before they’re sent to contacts at NTSA for forced transfer of motor vehicles.

In a matter of minutes, the transfer of a motor vehicle is finalized exposing the possibility of one’s vehicle being transferred without his knowledge.

To aid in the expeditious change of motor vehicle engines, the detectives established that the syndicate develops falsified importation documents from a renowned car dealer and ETR receipts, making it one of the most elaborate motor vehicles scams in recent times.

Detectives drawn from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau augmented by sleuths from the operations branch based at Nairobi regional command, also arrested a man who had come to collect his logbook.

Upon a quick inspection of the vehicle he was driving, the detectives realized that its chassis number had been tampered with.

Simon Musembi Sammy and Richard Otieno Ojwang are currently guests of the state as a manhunt for several suspects working at the NTSA, intensifies.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.