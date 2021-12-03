Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has accused Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka of lacking a stand going to the 2022 General Election.

This is after it emerged that Kalonzo was willing to compromise his principles by joining either Deputy President William Ruto or former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, whoever offers him a better deal.

Talking to his Twitter account, Kibwana said Kalonzo was willing to work with either of the two ahead of 2022 polls, alleging that negotiations on the table will be a determining factor on whom to work with.

“Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that he is willing to work with both Ruto and Raila.”

“It all depends on what he gets out of the negotiations with either.”

“It’s gotten to the point where anyone can just TOSS A COIN with no regard for principle or consultation with the community he claims to represent,” stated Kibwana.

He stated that Kalonzo appears to be preoccupied with his own self-interests rather than the needs of his people.

There has been speculation over Kalonzo’s possible partnership with Raila in the 2022 General Election.

The massive defections by Mt Kenya leaders to Ruto’s camp have brought to the fore the crucial place Kalonzo holds in Raila’s 2022 presidential bid.

According to political observers, Kalonzo holds a very important place going to 2022 as whichever side he throws his weight behind, might carry the day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST