Monday, December 27, 2021 – A disgruntled motorist has called out a man who was driving a Range Rover Registration Number KBZ 100M after he harassed him along Mombasa Road.

Narrating the incident on social media, the motorist said that the arrogant Range Rover driver tried to spray his eyes with pepper after he overtook him.

Apparently, the stupid man thinks that any motorist driving a big machine should not be overtaken.

After he overtook him, he followed him and upon reaching Mombasa Road, he tried to spray his eyes with pepper.

Luckily he had closed the windows.

The disgruntled motorist shared photos of the rogue driver on social media and blasted him saying, “Shame on this so called driver who thinks that he can’t be overtaken, so when i did overtake him he decided to follow me and on reaching Mombasa road, he tried to pepper spray my eyes, luckily for me had closed my window, SHAME ON HIM AND RESPECT YOURSELF.

