Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Details have emerged how the wanted Covid-19 billionaire managed to beat a police dragnet and escape from Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel, where she was hiding to escape arrest for defrauding Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government a whopping Sh2.2 billion through tax evasion.

According to the court documents, it emerged that Mary Wambui, the Jubilee Party campaigns financier, knew she was being tracked by authorities and that they were closing in on her at the Weston Hotel and this prompted her to first switch off her mobile phone.

To make it hard for detectives to pounce on her, the billionaire reportedly reserved three rooms at Weston Hotel.

In order to remain anonymous, it was alleged that she checked in at Weston Hotel without using her name and official National Identification card, making it hard for the sleuths to track her.

Evidence that was presented before the Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate, Felix Kombo, indicated that the police were tracking the billionaire and her daughter using their mobile phones, but they had switched off the gadgets.

“The records at the hotel maintained at the reception had not listed the duo as guests on December 8 despite their personal belongings being found there,” the prosecution told the court.

Items recovered include an identity card, bank cards, a firearms licence, and a temporary travel permit to Zambia.

The items were left behind as the duo hurriedly left Weston hotel.

The Investigating Officer, Amina Ado, stated that they had circulated information to all police stations in the country to have Wambui and her daughter Purity Mungai apprehended whenever they were spotted.

The police officer stormed the hotel on Wednesday night, December 8, but they could find the trader as she had already escaped.

However, the duo presented themselves to court yesterday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST