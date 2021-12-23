Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto celebrated yesterday after his allied MPs succeeded in blocking the Political Parties Bill despite being outnumbered in Parliament.

Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga were aiming to outnumber UDA allies so as to pass the Political Parties Amendment Bill that will force parties to declare who they will form a coalition with six months to the general election.

But aware that they had no numbers to outdo their counterparts, Ruto’s allies submitted many amendments to have some of the proposals in the bill changed, prompting Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi to suspend the debate on the bill to allow for a more in-depth analysis of proposals submitted by Tangatanga lawmakers.

This led to the postponement of the final vote to the utter surprise of the handshake counterparts.

Cheboi explained that the third phase of the debate on the bill will take place in the next session of the Parliament which will resume on 25th January 2022 when lawmakers return from Christmas and New Year holidays.

Kieleweke MPs succeeded in passing the bill in the second phase, dealing a blow to Tangatanga lawmakers who wanted to prevent the bill from crossing the crucial stage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST