Thursday, December 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga devised a strategy to win the debate on the Political Parties Bill in Parliament.

The new strategy aimed at hastening the process to avoid delays experienced during the chaotic voting exercise on Wednesday.

In a letter, National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya sought a special sitting to be held between Wednesday, January 5, and Friday, January 7 in 2022.

“Madam speaker I want to take this opportunity to report to this house that I have already signed a request to the Hon. Speaker for a Special Sittings on the 5th, 6th and the 7th next week so that we can be able to finish this process,” stated Kimunya.

The Wednesday voting exercise was adjourned at midnight after being marred by chaos that saw Sigowet/Soin MP Kipsengeret Koros sustain a face injury.

Deputy President William Ruto’s camp lost the first round of voting in their efforts to stop changes to the law governing political parties.

During a special parliamentary sitting to debate the highly controversial Political Parties Amendment Bill, Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi threw out a number of proposals by Members of Parliament allied to the DP.

Among them were proposals by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwah, Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie and Kilifi North lawmaker Own Baya.

