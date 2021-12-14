Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – Pupils at Yambila Primary School that is located in Kitui County are learning under harsh conditions.

Netizens have called out Governor Charity Ngilu, who keeps on abusing Deputy President William Ruto, after photos of the school’s deplorable condition went viral.

They want her to direct the energy that she uses to abuse and criticize Ruto to build better classes for the pupils.

Below are the viral photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.