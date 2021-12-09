Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Mt. Kenya billionaires finally endorsed ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid after careful consideration.

This is after Raila proved to be the right candidate for them after interviewing other presidential contenders.

The billionaires, under the banner Mt. Kenya Foundation, went ahead to sign a partnership deal with the ODM leader ahead of the much-awaited 2022 presidential contest.

The deal, which will see top Mt Kenya tycoons and leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta rally support behind Raila, was signed on Wednesday at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

Those who appended their signatures include Mt Kenya Foundation Chairman Peter Munga, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Council of Governors Chair Martin Wambora, Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, and National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya among other leaders.

Other than pledging to attend Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday, December 10, the top Mt Kenya guns further vowed to also support his initiative.

A joint declaration read out by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, during a meeting of Mt Kenya Foundation leaders, said the region will fully support Odinga “because we want a leader who will steer President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy.”

The former Meru Governor said Mt Kenya leaders resolved to support Odinga due to his assurance and commitment to the implementation of the constitutional principle of democratic and fair representation, equality of the vote in representation, and equitable resource allocation (One Man, One Vote, One Shilling).

In a direct attack on Deputy President William Ruto, the leaders said they will not be comfortable seeing Kenyans led by leaders who are tainted with corruption and who have no firm commitment to protecting the Constitution.

“We do not feel safe in the hands of individuals with a history of looting public coffers, land grabbing, and perpetuating the displacement of our people,” they said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST