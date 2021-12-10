Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – The National Police Service (NPS) has ordered 23 General Service Unit (GSU) freshmen caught in a viral video bragging and threatening Kenyans to be sent back to training at Magadi Field Training Camp.

The young freshmen caused panic in the public after they threatened to deal with Kenyans ruthlessly after graduating on Monday at GSU training college in Embakasi.

Officials within the dreaded paramilitary unit said the entire squadron had been banished to the “field” for further training.

They were all summoned for questioning at the GSU offices before being given the new instructions on Thursday.

The Magadi Field Training Camp is described as “hell on earth” and considered the ultimate test for endurance within the disciplined forces.

Many officers fear it.

There was no official comment from the GSU commandant Douglas Kanja over the developments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST