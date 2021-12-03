Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 December 2021 – The management of Bishop Stuart University (BSU) in Uganda has issued new dress code guidelines that include a ban on miniskirts and tattoos.

According to the notice by the university’s Dean of Students, Rev Francis Muhangi, issued on December 1, the new dress code will apply to all students effective December 2, 2021.

The new guidelines prohibit males from putting on sandals, damaged jeans /trousers, shorts, braided/plaited hairstyles, tattoos, piercings, and uncombed hair.

For females, mini skirts and dresses, mini pants, damaged jeans /trousers, and tattoos have been banned.

The dean warned that students who wear anything contradicting the new dress code will be prohibited from accessing the university premises.

“This is to bring to your notice that effective December 2, 2021, no one will be allowed to access the university premises, lecture rooms, offices or chapel with that dress code,” Rev Muhangi noted.

The university’s new dress code guidelines have stirred a hostile reaction on social media from a section of students and Ugandans who claim the new guidelines are unfair.

Read the notice.

