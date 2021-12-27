Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 27, 2021 – New details have emerged on the last moments of a family of four that tragically passed away in a head-on collision on the Mombasa – Nairobi Highway.

Speaking to the press, neighbours of the four who perished on Christmas Day recounted spending the previous evening with the family before the four embarked on a journey to their rural home in Kisii.

Philip Kwenya, a friend of deceased Ronald Bundi, noted that the two had spent Christmas Day eve together before his scheduled travel plans.

He revealed that the two discussed various things and had many plans together and termed the accident as a blow to both his family and theirs.

“The loss has been tragic. It is something we don’t believe. We are finding it hard to come into terms with it.”

“They usually travelled every December before Christmas. I think this time he found it a bit busy and travelled on Christmas Day itself,” stated Kwenya.

Another neighbour noted that she had dropped by Bundi’s wife’s shop to pick clothes where they discussed several issues without touching on their travel plans.

“I was with her at around 8pm while I deposited money and I picked clothes for my granddaughter and told her I would see her the next day.

“She didn’t tell me she was going to travel in the morning,” stated the neighbour.

Bundi’s wife had also confided in another neighbour that she intended to travel to their rural home on Christmas Day where the family would celebrate till after the New Year.

“I passed by the shop and talked to her about our issues. I had picked some clothes there and she told me she had planned to travel.

“She had decided to go to our rural home for Christmas and New Year,” recounted the neighbour.

Bundi, his wife, and two children were among the seven who perished when a BMW collided head-on with a Subaru at Engwata area in Mackinnon, Kwale County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST